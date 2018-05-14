Gordhan appoints new interim board at Transnet
Minister Pravin Gordhan says he is confident that the new interim board has the capacity to provide the kind of corporate governance needed during this period.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises has confirmed that a new interim board has been appointed at Transnet.
In a statement issued on Monday night, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that he has removed all the remaining Transnet directors with immediate effect and that he's appointed a new interim board, pending a full appointment, in consultation with Cabinet.
Gordhan says he is confident that the new interim board has the capacity to provide the kind of corporate governance needed during this period.
African National Congress veteran Popo Molefe has been appointed as interim chairperson.
Molefe says he is humbled by his appointment.
“I am humbled by the news that the minister in consultation with his colleagues in the Cabinet have decided to appoint me to the interim board of Transnet and I’m still waiting for formal communication.”
