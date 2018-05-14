Fikeni: Sam Nzima inspired me to complete photography course

Mzima is best known for capturing the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson during the Soweto uprising, which has been named as one of 'Time' magazine's 100 most influential photos ever.

JOHANNESBURG - Somadoda Fikeni has remebered his friend, Sam Nzima, saying that the late photojournalist inspired him to complete a course in photography.

Nzima died on Sunday in a Mpumalanga hospital, at the age of 83.

Fikeni says tha he first met Nzima in 2005 and says his ability to capture important moments was one of a kind.

"I do think that a click of one image, which became iconic, it was the best way to speak a million words to the worls as to what was happening behind the iron curtain of apartheid."