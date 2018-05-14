Fikeni: Sam Nzima inspired me to complete photography course
Mzima is best known for capturing the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson during the Soweto uprising, which has been named as one of 'Time' magazine's 100 most influential photos ever.
JOHANNESBURG - Somadoda Fikeni has remebered his friend, Sam Nzima, saying that the late photojournalist inspired him to complete a course in photography.
Nzima died on Sunday in a Mpumalanga hospital, at the age of 83.
He is best known for capturing the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson during the Soweto uprising, which has been named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential photos ever.
Fikeni says tha he first met Nzima in 2005 and says his ability to capture important moments was one of a kind.
"I do think that a click of one image, which became iconic, it was the best way to speak a million words to the worls as to what was happening behind the iron curtain of apartheid."
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.