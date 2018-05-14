Families call for child murder cases to be expedited in WC

The Western Cape has been rocked by numerous child killings over the past several years.

CAPE TOWN – It’s taken a full year for the man accused of Courtney Pieters’ murder to go on trial, even though he was arrested the day after her body was found.

But there are many other matters relating to child murders before the courts that have been dragging on for years.

The families of these young victims are calling for the cases to be expedited.

The Western Cape has been rocked by numerous child killings over the past several years.

Zahnia Woodward, Chanel McCrawl, Rene Roman and Iyapha Yamile are but a few of the names on a long list in the Western Cape who've been murdered since the end of 2016.

Some of their relatives say they're dissatisfied with the slow pace at which the court cases have been progressing.

But the acting regional court president, James Lekhuleni, says there are various factors which contribute to the delay in the finalisation of cases, including the time taken by police to conclude their investigation.

“Before a matter is enrolled for trial, that matter must first be investigated by the police and the investigations must be completed.”

Other factors that delay matters include witnesses not being subpoenaed, the readiness for trial of both the State and the defence and whether an accused has been furnished with all the necessary documents ahead of proceedings.

He says it's important to note that once a case is brought before court, the court is empowered by legislation to deal with unreasonable delays and to ensure the finalisation of cases is expedited.

