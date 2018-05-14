Fake ticket holders at Barcelona game to be rooted out

The identification of fake ticket holders is an effort by Stadium Management and the South African Police Services to curb the illegal volume of people trying to gain access to the FNB Stadium for the game.

JOHANNESBURG - Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar says patrons who have fake tickets for the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations exhibition match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona will be identified and arrested.

The identification of fake ticket holders is an effort by Stadium Management and the South African Police Services to curb the illegal volume of people trying to gain access to the FNB Stadium for the game.

South African football has been marred by stadium violence in recent times, the most recent being the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where violence broke out.

Grobbelaar says they will make sure that such violent occurrences don’t happen on Wednesday night.

"We have seen this violence phenomena spread like wildfire. We urge all people to make sure that their tickets are valid. And to those that have invalid tickets, we will be identifying them, and they will be arrested. The police services have put together a task force to deal with that.”

Grobbelaar also says that there will be a fence that will be erected to ensure that people do not gain access to the pitch during the game.

A park-and-ride system will also be employed to try and ease the flow of traffic into the stadium vicinity. A train that will leave from Bosman Station in Pretoria to Soweto will also help to relieve the high volume of spectators expected for the huge clash between the champions of South Africa and the champions of Spain.