Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse investigation

BENGALURU - Facebook Inc has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice president of product partnerships.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the investigation on 21 March and said the social network will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company reduced data access in 2014.