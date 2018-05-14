Dlamini Zuma irons out details of govt's intervention in NW

By invoking Section 100 of the Constitution, national government will take charge of the running of all the provincial departments in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is on Monday finalising the details of national government's intervention in the North West.

She's written to Acting Premier Wendy Nelson to inform the provincial government of Cabinet's decision to place the province under administration.

This means the inter-ministerial committee led by Dlamini Zuma will have to appoint administrators to run the province and set up a technical team to deal with the day to day running of the North West.

MECs and heads of departments will have to step aside while national government takes over.

Dlamini Zuma's spokesperson Mlungi Mtshali says: “Minister Dlamini Zuma and the team are busy finalising their feedback for the stakeholders.”

The inter-ministerial committee is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday.

