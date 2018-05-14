Device found at Verulam mosque confirmed as homemade device used to start fires

It was initially believed to be a bomb but now the Hawks have referred to it as a "homemade incendiary device".

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have released a statement clarifying that the device found at a mosque in Verulam is "a homemade device used to start fires".

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in KwaZulu-Natal last week by knife-wielding men in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

The reaction unit and police were alerted to an "explosive device" on Sunday night just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque.

Spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have been analysing the object.

“It’s not a bomb or an explosive, it’s used to just ignite and it’s mostly used to start fires.”