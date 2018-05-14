Delft tense following taxi protests, violence

Transport MEC Donald Grant says the violence is about routes, the protection of old established operators in the area and route invasions from another organisation.

CAPE TOWN - Delft is calm but tense following disruptive protests related to the taxi industry.

Demonstrators on Monday morning burned tyres, threw stones and blocked Symphony Road between Hindle and Saartjie Baartman. Police are patrolling the area.

A spate of shootings across Cape Town have left at least nine people dead or wounded. Two taxi drivers were gunned down in Delft on Friday.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says the violence is about routes, the protection of old established operators in the area and route invasions from another organisation.

On Monday morning, drivers decided not to operate in Delft. As a result, commuters were left stranded, forcing them to either walk or find alternative transport to work and school.

A commuter said: “This morning there was chaos here, they were shooting the drivers and we need taxis. Everyone is going to work or school and now their lives are in danger.”

Grant is meeting with senior police officials to discuss interventions.