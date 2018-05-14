Defence requests postponement in Courtney Pieters trial

The defence in the Pieters’ trial has requested a postponement to the 28 May for a private pathologist to be appointed to counter the State's evidence.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of the man accused of the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters will now only get underway later this month.

Mortimer Saunders was arrested shortly after the child's body was found last May. The accused rented a room in the little girl's family home.

Advocate Mornay Calitz told the court there is a dispute with regard to the rape charge Saunders is facing.

The alleged child killer appeared tired and showed no emotion in court today. Insults were hurled at him from the public gallery. Community worker Suretta Steenkamp says supporters are frustrated by this delay in the case.

“They’re messing us around. They had a whole year. Every time it’s evidence, evidence, evidence. They need to get to the point and sentence him.”

WATCH: Courtney Pieters murder trial postponed

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)