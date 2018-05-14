DA to take Manana, domestic worker matter to Ipid

An audio recording allegedly reveals Mduduzi Manana offered Christine Wiro R100,000 to drop the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will submit a complaint to police watchdog Ipid over the handling of a common assault case lodged by a domestic worker against African National Congress Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana.

A week ago, Christine Wiro laid charges accusing the politician of pushing her down the stairs of his Fourways home.

On Sunday, the DA laid extortion, bribery and corruption charges against him at the Douglasdale Police Station.

Manana denies the accusations and has not been available for comment.

In the audio clip, a woman’s voice asks: “So, what did they say now? That whatever you decide they must tell the station commander?”

And a voice suspected to be that of Manana answers: “That they must tell the commander and we’ll go sit down and that’s the consolation I’m trying to get into...”

It's this audio clip published last week by Times Live which the DA says has raised questions about the police’s involvement in the alleged settlement.

The DA’s Terri Stander says she’s also made reference to that audio clip in a police statement

“This case is going to be referred to the provincial detectives for investigation. They prefer that because it’s a high-profile matter.”

Manana has denied the claims made by Wiro and he’s accused her family of trying to extort money out of him.

