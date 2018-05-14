DA set to lay criminal complaint against Mduduzi Manana

Manana is accused of assaulting his former domestic worker Christine Wiro, but allegedly offered her R100,000 to withdraw the complaint, which she did out of fear.

PRETORIA - Member of Parliament and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana’s legal woes are about to intensify, with fresh criminal complaints being laid against him on Monday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to open extortion and corruption cases against him at the Douglasdale Police Station.

Manana was convicted of assaulting three women last year at a night club.

A video recording has emerged in which Manana can be heard offering Wiro R100,000 to withdraw the assault case she had opened against him last week.

Wiro says she declined the money but she also withdrew her complaint because she feared for her life.

Manana has denied offering a bribe to his former domestic worker, saying it was Wiro's family who tried to extort money from him.

The DA is having none of it and has accused Manana of abusing his position to subject Wiro to financial pressure to avoid further prosecution.

Several party members will lay a criminal complaint against him today.