DA lays criminal charges against Mduduzi Manana
Manana’s former domestic worker Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against him last week after he allegedly pushed her down the stairs at his Fourways home.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid three criminal charges against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana for extortion, bribery and corruption.
The DA now wants the police to investigate an audio clip which is believed to be of Manana offering Wiro R100,000 to drop the case.
She refused the money but dropped the case out of fear.
Manana has denied all the allegations against him.
The DA's Terri Stander says the DA will not rest until Manana is behind bars.
Stander says the three charges will be investigated seperately to Wiro's common assault case.
"Cyril Ramaphosa and Mduduzi Manana belong to the same WhatsApp group. They're both in the ANC and I'm certainly not seeing any decisive action there."
The NPA is yet to make a decision on whether to formally charge Manana and prosecute him.
Last week Manana said that he's be opening a case against Wiro and her family, claiming that they tried to extort R100,000 from him. However, police say that there is still no record of such a case.
