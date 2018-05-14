DA: De Lille’s reaction to Limberg SMS is sexist, racist
According to the 'Cape Times', Patricia De Lille said an SMS she allegedly sent to Xanthea Limberg appeared from 'Xanthea and [JP] Smith's pillowcase.'
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has labelled Patricia De Lille's reaction to a question about a controversial SMS “sexist and racist”.
According to the Cape Times, De Lille said an SMS she allegedly sent to Xanthea Limberg, who served on the mayoral committee under De Lille, appeared from “Limberg and Smith's pillowcase.”
De Lille was referring to the relationship between Limberg and fellow Mayco member JP Smith.
The SMS in question, allegedly sent by De Lille to Limberg in 2016, appears to try and sway the councillor into giving Achmat Ebrahim the position of city manager.
This SMS is part of charges against De Lille in a DA disciplinary process.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone said: “It’s actually disgusting for her to even insinuate that it was under a pillowcase that his conversation happened. These comments are simply in line with De Lille’s modus operandi of bullying and trying to discredit anyone who will expose her for what she’s done. To slander Limberg and bring her personal life into what is essentially a criminal matter is the worst kind of sexism and racism.”
Eyewitness News has been unable to get hold of De Lille for a comment.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
