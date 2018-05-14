Courtney Pieters tragedy inspires changes to missing persons cases

The case of three-year-old Courtney Pieters has inspired the South African Police Service (SAPS) to change the way it handles missing persons matters.

The little girl went missing more than a year ago and after an extensive 10-day search her battered body was found in an induistrial area near where she lived.

She’d been raped and murdered.

The trial of her alleged killer, Mortimer Saunders, starts on Monday.

At the time of Courtney Pieters’ disappearance, the officers who’d handled the initial missing persons report and the investigation thereafter were rapped over the knuckles by then-president Jacob Zuma for taking too long to start the search for Courtney.

But Elsies River police station commander, Sandile Sonjani, has maintained that the officers followed the correct procedure, and an internal investigation confirmed there had been no wrong-doing on their part.

“In terms of our police officers, they are current in terms of knowing what to do because there are issues that we are discussing in every station lecture.”

Sonjani adds that standing operational procedure for handling missing person cases, especially when a child is involved, were reviewed after this incident.

"Strict instructions were given that immediately, that case docket must be handed over to the detectives, whereby in the past it was not always the case where it is being investigated by the detectives. Now immediately, the national instruction and the standard operational procedure have now changed to say the detectives must take over the investigation.”

Outside units like the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units, now take the lead on missing children cases.