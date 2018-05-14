Corruption Watch adamant Moyane should face criminal charges

Corruption Watch says it welcomes the filing of disciplinary charges against Tom Moyane, the hearing alone is not enough.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch has reiterated that suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has damaged the integrity and credibility of the revenue service and has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute him.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says while his agency welcomes the filing of disciplinary charges against Moyane, the hearing alone is not enough.

It is understood the NPA is reviewing its decision not to prosecute Moyane after it earlier declined to prosecute.

Lewis says Moyane’s failure to take appropriate action in the face of apparent contravention of the Financial Intelligent Centre and the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Acts should be tested in a court of law.

“We are not going to say take comfort in the disciplinary hearing and leave side of the criminality which is what we think Moyane is guilty of and which he needs to stand trial for.”

