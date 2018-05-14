Concerns raised over service delivery plans amid DA, De Lille case
De Lille will hear from the court on Tuesday whether she can be a DA member and mayor, pending the outcome of a full bench review of the legality of the party's constitution.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus in the City of Cape Town earlier on Monday briefed journalists on the reasons why they have lost confidence in Patricia De Lille.
Some Cape Town residents are concerned about how the recent upheaval within the City of Cape Town's leadership could affect them.
But while this is underway, some residents who De Lille met with over the past few months to iron out service delivery concerns are worried that their plight will be forgotten.
De Lille had met with Gugulethu and Philippi community leaders in March following violent protests over land occupation.
Gugulethu Development Forum's Vincent Domingo said: “We have managed to build a good relationship with De Lille and she was looking at the issue of back dwellers. There are plans we’ve made with her and now that there’s uncertainty, we’re very concerned whether the plans will still be on the roll.”
De Lille was also in Vrygrond last month following land invasion attempts and protests, promising there'll be more meetings with residents and city officials going forward.
Vrygrond resident Isaac Goliat said: “Now it’s chop and change, [one minute] we’re in the process of talking to De Lille, then they remove her and we’re going to start from scratch.”
All is quiet in the area at the moment, after this weekend's violent protests in which a ward councillor's car was torched.
