‘Concerned South Africans’ want action taken against Mahumapelo
The group has hit out at the state of the ANC in NW and the lack of governance that’s led to national government placing the provincial government under administration.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members under the name "Concerned South Africans" have questioned why the party's top leadership has not taken decisive action against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The group has hit out at the state of the ANC in the province and the lack of governance that’s led to national government placing the provincial government under administration.
Speaking in Randburg on Monday, the group's Tebogo Mothlamme says placing the province under administration is not enough.
“Supra is being prioritised over our lives as members of the community and we’re saying please get rid of Supra and dissolve the PEC.
Popular in Politics
-
DA: De Lille’s reaction to Limberg SMS is sexist, racist
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
-
Ramaphosa orders security cluster ministers to meet over KZN killings
-
Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
-
[WATCH] DA says it will not allow Manana to buy his way out of justice
-
Parly meeting to discuss SAA’s financial woes to be held in secret
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.