Go

‘Concerned South Africans’ want action taken against Mahumapelo

The group has hit out at the state of the ANC in NW and the lack of governance that’s led to national government placing the provincial government under administration.

Supra Mahumapelo pictured addressing supporters underneath a thorn tree in Mahikeng before the ANC has placed him on precautionary leave on 9 May 2018. Picture: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group of disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members under the name "Concerned South Africans" have questioned why the party's top leadership has not taken decisive action against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The group has hit out at the state of the ANC in the province and the lack of governance that’s led to national government placing the provincial government under administration.

Speaking in Randburg on Monday, the group's Tebogo Mothlamme says placing the province under administration is not enough.

“Supra is being prioritised over our lives as members of the community and we’re saying please get rid of Supra and dissolve the PEC.

