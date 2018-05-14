Case against accused in Limpopo petrol bomb bus attack postponed

The group face charges of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property for the petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying mineworkers.

JOHANNESBURG - The five accused in the Limpopo petrol bomb attack, which claimed the lives of six mineworkers, will remain in custody after their case was postponed to July for further investigation.

The group face charges of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property for the petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying workers from the Modikwe Platinum Mine near Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “They appeared in court and will appear again on 12 July 2018 for legal representation and further police investigation.”