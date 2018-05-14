Cannes festival organisers vow to improve gender equality

82 women took to the red carpet in protest this past weekend over the low number of female filmmakers in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

NEW YORK - The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have pledged to improve gender equality by signing a promise to make their selection process more transparent.

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux signed the pledge on Monday in a packed tent on the Cannes beach, along with two of the festival’s artistic directors.

It was drawn up by French gender parity movement 5050x2020, which also spearheaded Saturday protest.

Fremaux says they hope this pledge reinforces the realisation that the world has changed and that our history and habits must be questioned. It’s believed the pledge will be rolled out to other festivals around the world in the coming months.



Its key commitments include the compilation of statistics to record the gender of the filmmakers and key crew of all submissions.