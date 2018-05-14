Bus strike: Unions, bosses seal wage deal
Last week, all five unions agreed to a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council has confirmed an agreement has been reached that will end the nationwide bus strike.
Last week, all five unions agreed to a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second.
Workers, however, were demanding back pay to 1 April.
It's not clear to what extent employers have now agreed to that demand.
Bargaining Council General Secretary Gary Wilson said: “Over the weekend, we’d put the proposal to the employers and unions to consider in order to settle the strike. All parties came back to us and confirmed that they are happy to concede to that proposal that was put on the table.”
Wilson would not give any further detail, saying unions would make the announcement.
“The unions will make a formal announcement this evening in terms of when they will be suspending the strike.”
Bus services are expected to resume on Tuesday morning, but they could be limited.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Our knockout will be lifted at midnight. We’re doing everything in our power to ensure that services are restored as quickly as possible, however, due to the short notice, it may not be possible to reach all our staff members.”
The City of Cape Town has also confirmed the MyCiTi service will operate from Tuesday.
It's also warned commuters should expect some initial delays.
Popular in Local
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 12 May 2018
-
DA: De Lille’s reaction to Limberg SMS is sexist, racist
-
[LISTEN] Apartheid not a crime against humanity, says AfriForum's Kallie Kriel
-
Saleem Dawjee’s sentence appeal denied
-
DA to take Manana, domestic worker matter to Ipid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.