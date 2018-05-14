Bus strike: Unions, bosses seal wage deal

Last week, all five unions agreed to a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council has confirmed an agreement has been reached that will end the nationwide bus strike.

Workers, however, were demanding back pay to 1 April.

It's not clear to what extent employers have now agreed to that demand.

Bargaining Council General Secretary Gary Wilson said: “Over the weekend, we’d put the proposal to the employers and unions to consider in order to settle the strike. All parties came back to us and confirmed that they are happy to concede to that proposal that was put on the table.”

Wilson would not give any further detail, saying unions would make the announcement.

“The unions will make a formal announcement this evening in terms of when they will be suspending the strike.”

Bus services are expected to resume on Tuesday morning, but they could be limited.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Our knockout will be lifted at midnight. We’re doing everything in our power to ensure that services are restored as quickly as possible, however, due to the short notice, it may not be possible to reach all our staff members.”

The City of Cape Town has also confirmed the MyCiTi service will operate from Tuesday.

It's also warned commuters should expect some initial delays.