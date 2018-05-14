Bus services expected to resume tomorrow

Satawu's Zanele Sabela has confirmed all agreements have been signed and strike is over.

CAPE TOWN - Satawu says workers in the bus sector are expected back at their posts on Tuesday.

This after agreement was reached to end the bus strike which started on 18 April.

Last week, unions agreed to a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second, but workers were demanding backpay to 1 April.

“Workers have accepted the offer on the table and the issue of the back pay has been sorted out, therefore the strike is over. Workers are expected back at work on Wednesday, but they will start returning to work tomorrow.”

Bus services are expected to resume on Tuesday morning, but they could be limited.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Our knockout will be lifted at midnight. We’re doing everything in our power to ensure that services are restored as quickly as possible. However, due to the short notice, it may not be possible to reach all our staff members.”

The City of Cape Town has also confirmed the MyCiTi service will operate from Tuesday. It's also warned commuters should expect some initial delays.