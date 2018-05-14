Bulls down Sharks, Lions and Stormers lose

Round 13 of Vodacom Super Rugby saw a disappointing return from the South African franchises, as the Bulls were the only side to pick a victory on the weekend.

The Lions were the first side to taste defeat in their last game of their four-week long tour of Australasia, when they went down 39-27 to the Highlanders in Dunedin. It’s the Lions’ third defeat on tour, having started with a 27-0 win against the Waratahs in Sydney in their first game of the tour.

The Cape Town based Stormers finally let their undefeated home record this season slip after the Chiefs from New Zealand came away from Newlands with a hard fought 15-9 win. The loss sees the Stormers anchor the bottom of the South African conference in fifth spot while they sit 11th in the overall standings.

The pick of the results from the weekend saw another all South African derby between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus in the final game of the round. The Bulls started in fine fashion, scoring two tries early on, but ill-discipline kept the Sharks in the game throughout the contest.

John Mitchell’s men did prove to be too strong for their rivals from Durban, running out as 39-33 victors on the night.