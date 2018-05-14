Bulls down Sharks, Lions and Stormers lose
Round 13 of Vodacom Super Rugby saw a disappointing return from the South African franchises, as the Bulls were the only side to pick a victory on the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Round 13 of Vodacom Super Rugby saw a disappointing return from the South African franchises, as the Bulls were the only side to pick a victory on the weekend.
The Lions were the first side to taste defeat in their last game of their four-week long tour of Australasia, when they went down 39-27 to the Highlanders in Dunedin. It’s the Lions’ third defeat on tour, having started with a 27-0 win against the Waratahs in Sydney in their first game of the tour.
The Cape Town based Stormers finally let their undefeated home record this season slip after the Chiefs from New Zealand came away from Newlands with a hard fought 15-9 win. The loss sees the Stormers anchor the bottom of the South African conference in fifth spot while they sit 11th in the overall standings.
The pick of the results from the weekend saw another all South African derby between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus in the final game of the round. The Bulls started in fine fashion, scoring two tries early on, but ill-discipline kept the Sharks in the game throughout the contest.
John Mitchell’s men did prove to be too strong for their rivals from Durban, running out as 39-33 victors on the night.
Popular in Sport
-
Andile Jali denies drunk driving arrest
-
Australian climbs Everest, sets fastest seven summit record - hiking official
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona selling fast
-
Sundowns crowned champions, Ajax face relegation playoff
-
Last-gasp Jesus goal takes City to 100 points
-
Man United beat Watford 1-0 on Carrick's farewell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.