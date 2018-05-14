Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning

The recently crowned Spanish LaLiga Champions will take on the newly crowned Premier Soccer League Champions in a friendly match.

JOHANNESBURG - Spanish giants Barcelona are set to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday morning ahead of their Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns on the same evening at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The recently crowned Spanish LaLiga Champions will take on the newly crowned Premier Soccer League Champions in a friendly match that forms part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations organised by the South African government and the Patrice Motsepe Foundation.

Barcelona have a tough schedule ahead of them. They are fresh from a thrilling 5-4 league defeat to Levante on Sunday evening, which has spoilt their chance of an unbeaten season in LaLiga. They will only be able to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday morning, just hours before their 18:15 kick-off against Sundowns.

They will reportedly flight back out to Spain on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of the match, to begin their preparations for their final League game against Real Sociedad on Sunday.