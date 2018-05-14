Andile Jali denies drunk driving arrest

Former Orlando Pirates and KV Oostende player Andile Jali has dismissed reports that he has been arrested on drunk driving charges in Pretoria over the weekend.

Various media reports had reported that Jali, who recently returned to South Africa following four years plying his trade with Belgium side KV Oostende, had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Pretoria on Saturday.

Although the Tswane Metro police have not made public the name of the arrested player, they did confirm that the detained driver had received a bail of R1,000 on Sunday and will appear in court on 15 May 2018.

Tswane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said that the reason for the 2018 court date is because of the blood test process.

“I can confirm that the soccer player that was arrested by the Tswane Metro Police was released on a bail of R1,000 and will appear in court on 15 May 2018. The reason for this is because the blood samples process can take up to a year to receive and present to court.”

Jali, however, dismissed claims on his official Twitter page.

