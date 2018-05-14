ANC to hold first land summit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

ANC to hold first land summit

The party resolved at its conference that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina at the media launch of the Thuma Mina campaign in Tembisa on 14 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina at the media launch of the Thuma Mina campaign in Tembisa on 14 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
2 hours ago

TEMBISA - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced it will hold its first land summit this weekend to discuss how it will implement land reform.

The party resolved at its conference last December that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

The party made the announcement about the summit at its media launch of the Thuma Mina campaign in Tembisa on Monday.

When the ANC resolved to expropriate land without compensation at its conference, it also announced plans to hold a workshop with experts, civil society and traditional leaders to forge a common understanding around implementation.

The party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the first summit will be held this weekend.

“We will have our first land summit to discuss the modalities of the implication of the land reform programme of the ANC.”

The summit will run concurrently with Parliament’s constitutional review committee tasked with reviewing the Constitution and looking at the feasibility of expropriation without compensation.

It’s expected to start holding public hearings next month.

The ANC says it will expropriate land and give it to people to build their own homes as part of its Thuma Mina campaign.

It all started as just a quote by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his first State of the Nation Address.

“Send me, and it starts with you to be on the ground. For three days at the beginning of every month it’s going to be thuma mina all over the country,” Mbalula said.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says land will be given away.

“We’re going to make land available to those of our people who want to build houses for themselves, thats a powerful way of saying thuma mina.”

Mbalula says government will also issue title deeds and visit police stations and hospitals, among other things, and has called on ANC members to join in as volunteers.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA