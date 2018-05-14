ANC to hold first land summit

The party resolved at its conference that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

TEMBISA - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced it will hold its first land summit this weekend to discuss how it will implement land reform.

The party resolved at its conference last December that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

The party made the announcement about the summit at its media launch of the Thuma Mina campaign in Tembisa on Monday.

When the ANC resolved to expropriate land without compensation at its conference, it also announced plans to hold a workshop with experts, civil society and traditional leaders to forge a common understanding around implementation.

The party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the first summit will be held this weekend.

“We will have our first land summit to discuss the modalities of the implication of the land reform programme of the ANC.”

The summit will run concurrently with Parliament’s constitutional review committee tasked with reviewing the Constitution and looking at the feasibility of expropriation without compensation.

It’s expected to start holding public hearings next month.

#Mbalula “On Saturday, President @CyrilRamaphosa will officially open the ANC’s Land Reform Summit. We are implementing the resolution of #ANC54 which says we must expropriate land without compensation” #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/KSkpwVO0gs — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 14, 2018

Thuma Mina media launch Press briefing Cde @MbalulaFikile https://t.co/4CeWdI7tD4 — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 14, 2018

#Mbalula “The entire leadership of the ANC led by President @CyrilRamaphosa will be here this Friday to officially launch the #ThumaMina campaign” pic.twitter.com/viywAzGfVb — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 14, 2018

The ANC says it will expropriate land and give it to people to build their own homes as part of its Thuma Mina campaign.

It all started as just a quote by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his first State of the Nation Address.

“Send me, and it starts with you to be on the ground. For three days at the beginning of every month it’s going to be thuma mina all over the country,” Mbalula said.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says land will be given away.

“We’re going to make land available to those of our people who want to build houses for themselves, thats a powerful way of saying thuma mina.”

Mbalula says government will also issue title deeds and visit police stations and hospitals, among other things, and has called on ANC members to join in as volunteers.

