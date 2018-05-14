Al-Qaeda chief says Israel's Tel Aviv is also Muslim land
The United States has finalised preparations to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a ceremony scheduled for Monday.
CAIRO - Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, speaking in a recording released on Sunday, the eve of plans by the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem, said that Tel Aviv was also Muslim land.
The United States has finalised preparations to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a ceremony scheduled for Monday.
President Donald Trump, who in December reversed decades of US policy by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, has sent his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, as part of a delegation to the ceremony.
Trump’s decision on the embassy has enraged Palestinians, who want Arab East Jerusalem, captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be the capital of their own future state. The status of the city - home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions - is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
Trump says he is making good on US legislation and presidential pledges dating back decades.
In his four-minute and 43 second message, Zawahri said all Muslim countries have effectively recognized Israel by signing the United Nations charter which calls for respecting the territorial integrity of every member state, including Israel.
“Many have even established public or secret relations with Israel and accepted that Tel Aviv or West Jerusalem be the capital of Israel, even though it is also Muslim land that cannot be ceded to Jews,” Zawahri said in the recording posted on a social media channel used by the Islamist militant group.
The authenticity of the recording could not immediately be verified.
Zawahri’s last public message was issued in February, when he called on Egyptians to topple their government ahead of presidential elections in March that gave President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi a second term in office.
Popular in Africa
-
WHO has 4,000 Ebola vaccines ready for Congo deployment
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
Egypt beefs up security outside metro stations after fare rise protests
-
Sudan sets major Cabinet reshuffle: state news agency
-
‘Angola plans to privatise over 70 state companies’
-
Judgment reserved in Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.