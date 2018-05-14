Acting CT mayor Ian Neilson ready to appoint interim mayoral committee

Neilson says that city governance will be negatively affected if he does not appoint a mayoral committee early this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s acting mayor, Ian Neilson, is expected to appoint an interim mayoral committee by Monday afternoon.

Neilson says that the city's governance will be negatively affected if he does not appoint a mayco early this week.

He took over as acting mayor last week after the Democratic Alliance rescinded Patricia de Lille’s party membership.

Neilson says he wanted to gauge the outcome of Friday’s Western Cape High Court proceedings, before setting up a new mayco.

On Friday, De Lille wanted the court to rule that she’s still a DA member and can still continue as city mayor.

Judgment in the matter was reserved.

Neilson says if by 3pm on Monday the court did not make a ruling, he’ll proceed with the appointment of an interim mayoral committee as it is in the best interest of residents.

He says by law, he is required to appoint a new mayoral committee to assist him in running the city and is ready to do so.

A mayco meeting will be convened for Tuesday following Neilson’s pending announcement.

