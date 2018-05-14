6 injured as taxi crashes into electrical box in Milpark

It's understood the taxi was travelling on Barry Hertzog Road on Monday afternoon when it veered into the power box on the pavement.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been injured in an accident in Milpark, Johannesburg, after the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into an electrical box.

In a statement, ER24 said: “The passengers were found still seated inside the vehicle. Paramedics extricated the patients and assessed them, finding that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.