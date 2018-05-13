Popular Topics
Women claim their position at Cannes Film Festival

The film festival has come under criticism for the small number of women who've featured in competition compared to the male filmmakers selected.

Filmmakers, actresses and producers listen to Australian actress and President of the Jury Cate Blanchett read a statement on the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, southeastern France. Picture: AFP.
Filmmakers, actresses and producers listen to Australian actress and President of the Jury Cate Blanchett read a statement on the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, southeastern France. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

NEW YORK - It was an historic weekend at the Cannes Film Festival as 82 women lead a protest to call for gender parity in the film industry.

The film festival has come under criticism for the small number of women who've featured in competition compared to the male filmmakers selected to attend over its 71-year history.

President of this year's Cannes Jury Cate Blanchett's words echoed out from the top of the red carpet stairs as she called for equality at Cannes and in the film industry as a whole.

For years women have walked the red carpet, creating some of the world's most glamorous photos.

But in an unprecedented move, women working in the film industry used the red carpet this weekend to call for more, supporting the Time's Up initiative and the 50/50 by 2020 campaign to get more female filmmakers on an equal footing with men.

