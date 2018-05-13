Wits University to work with police in student death case
The second-year engineering student plunged to his death from the building in Braamfontein on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University says it will be working with authorities to investigate the alleged suicide of a student who jumped from a private student residence in Braamfontein.
The second-year engineering student plunged to his death from the building on Thursday.
The incident comes only months after the suicide of Wits student Kago Moeng in October last year who ended her life by leaping from the sixth floor of a different private student residence in Braamfontein.
Wits says the university's protection services and student affairs will assist in the police investigation by compiling internal reports.
The police's Kay Makhubela said: “So far we don’t know the motive of the incident but we’re investigating a case of inquest. Those who have information to asset in the investigation, may come forward.”
