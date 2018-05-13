Popular Topics
Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at Huddersfield

Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will step down at the end of the 2017/18 season. Picture: @Arsenal/Twitter
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will step down at the end of the 2017/18 season. Picture: @Arsenal/Twitter
46 minutes ago

LONDON - Arsene Wenger enjoyed a rare away victory as Arsenal’s fans and players saluted the end of his managerial reign with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff and then walked to the visiting Arsenal supporters to acknowledge them.

The decisive goal came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey in the 38th minute.

With Huddersfield celebrating survival at the end of their first Premier League campaign, acknowledgment of Wenger’s final - and 1,235th - game in charge took place before the kickoff.

Once the action was under way, a plane flew over the ground carrying the banner “Merci Arsene - we’ll miss you”.

In the 22nd minute, the entire ground stood to applaud Wenger, whose achievements - including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and a 49 game unbeaten run - were celebrated in song by the travelling North London supporters.
“Of course it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club. To enjoy it we had to win it, winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it. It was a good day for everyone with Huddersfield staying up too,” said Wenger.

He added that there was no sense of relief that his farewell period had come to a close.

“Not really, I’m sad,” he said. “At some stage it has to end, I wish everyone well, the fans have been great until the end and I wish the club well for the future.

“It will be hard to adjust of course but I will have to deal with that. I want to wish this group of players well and the staff coming in, I will remain an Arsenal fan above everything else.”

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA