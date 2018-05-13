Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at Huddersfield
Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff.
LONDON - Arsene Wenger enjoyed a rare away victory as Arsenal’s fans and players saluted the end of his managerial reign with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.
Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff and then walked to the visiting Arsenal supporters to acknowledge them.
We're not crying, you are#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/fjS2tbJUnz— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018
For 22 years, for 1,235 games, for 49, 49 undefeated, for 7 FA Cups, for 3 @PremierLeague titles, for two Doubles, for winning the league at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, for Wengerball, for the Invincibles, for your total love and devotion, we want to say... #MerciArsène❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkRXjLAid2— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018
The decisive goal came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey in the 38th minute.
With Huddersfield celebrating survival at the end of their first Premier League campaign, acknowledgment of Wenger’s final - and 1,235th - game in charge took place before the kickoff.
Once the action was under way, a plane flew over the ground carrying the banner “Merci Arsene - we’ll miss you”.
In the 22nd minute, the entire ground stood to applaud Wenger, whose achievements - including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and a 49 game unbeaten run - were celebrated in song by the travelling North London supporters.
“Of course it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club. To enjoy it we had to win it, winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it. It was a good day for everyone with Huddersfield staying up too,” said Wenger.
He added that there was no sense of relief that his farewell period had come to a close.
“Not really, I’m sad,” he said. “At some stage it has to end, I wish everyone well, the fans have been great until the end and I wish the club well for the future.
“It will be hard to adjust of course but I will have to deal with that. I want to wish this group of players well and the staff coming in, I will remain an Arsenal fan above everything else.”
