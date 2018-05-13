Two teens drown at EC beach

The victims were part of a group of more than 200 school children and 19 teachers.

CAPE TOWN - Two teenagers have drowned at East London's eastern beach.

The victims were part of a group of more than 200 school children and 19 teachers.

Emergency services responded to reports of a drowning in progress on Saturday night.

The two teenagers, a male and female, had already been recovered from the water when paramedics arrived.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says a search continued in an effort to rule out any more learners missing in the water.

“Sadly, despite the CPR efforts, both were declared deceased at the scene.”

Lambinon says emergency workers also responded to a shark attack at East London's Nahoon Beach on Saturday.

“Emergency services responded to the beach where a shark incident had taken place, but the surfer had already been transported to the hospital and reportedly had only minor injuries after being bitten by a shark during a surfing event.”