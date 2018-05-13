ALERT: Suspected explosive device found at Verulam mosque
Hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque where Abbas Essop was killed, police have found what they believe may be a bomb.
DURBAN – Reaction unit and police believe a bomb has been found inside the Imam Husain mosque on Sunday evening, just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque.
The bomb unit has also arrived on the scene.
It’s understood that worshippers had concluded their evening prayers when moving the pulpit, a white capsule with two wires connected to a cellphone were found.
#MosqueAttack One of the worshippers who was inside the mosque when the suspected bomb was found says the device was spotted right underneath the Moulana’s chair in the pulpit. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018
#MosqueAttack Police are now moving us further away from the mosque. It’s understood they are assessing whether the device is in fact a bomb. Authorities might have to detonate the explosive if it is a bomb. ZN pic.twitter.com/03Amn7tTOA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018
The Reaction Unit’s Prem Balram says: “Upon arrival at the scene my colleagues and I interviewed several people who informed us that they had seen a device; a white capsule connected via two cables to a cellphone.”
A device resembling a bomb has been found at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam where three men were attacked a few days ago.— Laila Majiet (@laila_newsie) May 13, 2018
📷: Reaction Unit South Africa (EMS)#MosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/jaehjChmUv
Balram says it’s unclear at this stage whether the device is a bomb.
“According to the worshippers, the device was found under the maulana’s chair which is close to the prayer area, after they had switched on the lights in the mosque. One of the worshippers then picked up the device and called Reaction Unit South Africa.”
On Thursday three unknown men entered the place of worship, stabbing Muhammad Ali in the stomach.
When while Abbas Essop had his throat slit while trying to fight off the attackers.
A third man, Imam Ali Nchinyane, also suffered stab wounds in the chest and neck but has since been discharged.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
