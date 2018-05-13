Salah sets record, Liverpool qualify for Champions League
With the Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come, the win over Brighton put Liverpool in fourth place on 75 points.
LONDON – Mohamed Salah crowned a superb season with a new scoring record as Liverpool hammered Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 in their final game of the Premier League season to finish fourth and qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The 25-year-old Egyptian, who arrived on Merseyside from Roma last summer, struck in the 26th minute, tucking away a left-foot strike to give his side the lead and become the first player to score 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.
“Now we are in the Champions League next year and I have won the award, so I am very proud." 💯— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018
Salah on Golden Boot honour: https://t.co/GfrmIVWYfN pic.twitter.com/qkRYeNcmIO
Dejan Lovren made it 2-0 with a header just before the break and Salah then provided the assist for Dominic Solanke to rifle home his first goal for Liverpool just after halftime.
Andrew Robertson fired home the fourth in the 85th minute as Liverpool rounded off a dominant display.
With the Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come, the win over Brighton put Liverpool in fourth place on 75 points, five clear of Chelsea who slumped to a 3-0 defeat away to Newcastle.
