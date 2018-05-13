Report: Ramaphosa takes over troubled NW

Supra Mahumapelo is facing calls from various parts of his province to step down amid corruption allegations levelled against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The troubled North West province has reportedly been taken over by President Cyril Ramaphosa, just days after its Premier Supra Mahumapelo decided to go on leave indefinitely.

The Sunday Times is reporting that two thirds of the province's municipality has also been taken over by the national Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Mahumapelo is effectively on paid leave after the African National Congress (ANC) instructed him not to resign but to take leave to allow an inter-ministerial committee to intervene in the province.

The paper is reporting that Ramaphosa has written to the National Council of Provinces informing it that he is placing the entire North West government under the control of the national executive in terms of Section 100 (1) of the Constitution.

It's also being reported that Mahumapelo is expected to meet with the ANC's top six on Monday to be informed about the constitutional intervention.

Meanwhile, the embattled Mahumapelo's finances have come under scrutiny with questions on how he acquired millions of rands in just four years.

In a scathing open letter, North West ANC member Philly Mapulane says Mahumapelo has come a long way since the days they were friends and colleagues between 2009 and 2011, when the premier allegedly would often ask Mapulane for financial assistance.

Mapulane says Mahumapelo has been displaying hypocritical behavior on the issue of lifestyle audits.

“He’s also made some pronouncements about the lifestyle audits, trying to instill weight that there are people who must be taken for lifestyle audit and when he has not been exemplary and has a lot answer.”

