Report: Ramaphosa takes over troubled NW
Supra Mahumapelo is facing calls from various parts of his province to step down amid corruption allegations levelled against him.
JOHANNESBURG - The troubled North West province has reportedly been taken over by President Cyril Ramaphosa, just days after its Premier Supra Mahumapelo decided to go on leave indefinitely.
The Sunday Times is reporting that two thirds of the province's municipality has also been taken over by the national Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Mahumapelo is effectively on paid leave after the African National Congress (ANC) instructed him not to resign but to take leave to allow an inter-ministerial committee to intervene in the province.
The paper is reporting that Ramaphosa has written to the National Council of Provinces informing it that he is placing the entire North West government under the control of the national executive in terms of Section 100 (1) of the Constitution.
It's also being reported that Mahumapelo is expected to meet with the ANC's top six on Monday to be informed about the constitutional intervention.
Meanwhile, the embattled Mahumapelo's finances have come under scrutiny with questions on how he acquired millions of rands in just four years.
In a scathing open letter, North West ANC member Philly Mapulane says Mahumapelo has come a long way since the days they were friends and colleagues between 2009 and 2011, when the premier allegedly would often ask Mapulane for financial assistance.
Mahumapelo is facing calls from various parts of his province to step down amid corruption allegations levelled against him.
Mapulane says Mahumapelo has been displaying hypocritical behavior on the issue of lifestyle audits.
“He’s also made some pronouncements about the lifestyle audits, trying to instill weight that there are people who must be taken for lifestyle audit and when he has not been exemplary and has a lot answer.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
DA: De Lille matter will not affect service delivery
-
IFP, ANC condemn murders of KZN politicians
-
Police task team to probe murders of 2 KZN politicians
-
Who's in charge of Cape Town after court reserves judgment in De Lille case?
-
IFP councillor killed in KwaZula-Natal
-
ANC in KZN to hold elective conferences in 4 regions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.