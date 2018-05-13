‘Rapid land release’ programme to offer Joburg south residents land

Premier David Makhura says stands will be given to those who would rather build than wait in line for free housing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has assured Johannesburg south residents that they will receive land through a “rapid land release” programme, which will allow them to own property with title deeds.

Makhura reported back to the community after the area was hit by protests following demands for free housing and land.

Premier Makhura says ideally, the 60,000 land parcels to be allocated to Johannesburg south residents will have bulk infrastructure provided including roads, water, sanitation and electricity.

“Those land parcels for human settlement in particular should be provided with bulk infrastructure so that there is no infomalisation.”

Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa says it is all systems go from his department and awaits the City of Johannesburg to sign over powers of attorney to start the rolling out process.

“We’re now waiting for the city to transfer the power of attorney so that I can allocate the resources.”

Moiloa says those given stands will have to adhere to set standards to avoid informalising the settlements.

Meanwhile, residents say they are not happy with the timeframe government has announced in order to roll out the rapid land release programme, saying they want promised stands and houses immediately.

They, however, say they’ll give the Gauteng Human Settlements and the City of Johannesburg time to implement the programme which is aimed at dealing with the housing back-lock in the province.

Residents have called on Makhura to make good on his promise to monitor the implementation of the allocation of stands and report back by September.

Community leader Keith Duarte said: “Timeframes have been set and all we can do now is to wait and see. But we’re saying we want to be involved from the very start.”

Makhura has assured people that the implementation process is a priority.

“We can’t talk about the land forever, we can’t keep talking about the land and then there’s no progress.”

Residents say they will call off their protests for now to monitor government’s promise of 60,000 stands.

