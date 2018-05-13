Protesters torch KZN farmhouse

The R66 has been closed due protests in Umlalazi by police who at the scene where farmhouse was torched and a bakkie stolen.

JOHANNESBURG – A farm house has been set alight in Umlalazi in KwaZulu-Natal by the residents who also blockaded roads with rubble and burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the motive behind the violence is not yet known.

“At 6:0pm they also set alight the house in Umlalazi and stole the vehicle which is a white Isuzu double cab bakkie that was at the yard. The police as still at the scene to stabilise the situation, as well as the members of the public order police.”

Gwala says the R66 has been closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.