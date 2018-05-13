PAC: Nzima leaves lasting symbol, national heritage for all
Nzima died on Saturday night at the Rob Ferreira hospital in Nelspruit and was known mostly for capturing the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson in 1976.
JOHANNESBURG – Political parties have joined mourners across the country in paying tribute to the legendary photojournalist Sam Nzima.
His family says the 83-year-old was hospitalized on Thursday after collapsing.
Government, friends, and fellow journalists have lauded Nzima for the contribution he has made in fighting apartheid.
The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) says Nzima made the world centre stage when he captured the moment of 16 June 1976 with his camera.
WATCH: Sam Nzima remembers June 16
Affectionately referred to as ‘Bra Sam’, the party says he leaves a lasting symbol and national heritage for all the people.
PAC national spokesperson, Kenneth Mokgatlhe says: “It has been difficult for us to come to terms with this because we never knew that Sam Nzima was in a bad health state. But we are saying to the family is that we will always be with them during this difficult time.”
The African National Congress has described the legendary photographer as a courageous and talented journalist.
Through a statement released earlier on Sunday, the presidency has expressed deep sadness describing Nzima as one of a kind.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
