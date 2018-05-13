Nzima lauded for his role in fighting apartheid

Legendary photojournalist Sam Nzima died on Saturday night at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for the man who captured the most iconic photograph during the 1976 Soweto uprising following his passing.

His family says the 83-year-old was hospitalised on Thursday after collapsing.

He is best known for capturing the photo of Hector Pieterson which is still widely recognised around the world.

Government, friends, and fellow journalists have lauded Nzima for his role in fighting the apartheid regime.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the Presidency has expressed deep sadness describing Nzima as one of a kind.

Presidency spokesperson Kusela Diko said: “It was through his lenses that South Africa saw he brutality and oppression suffered by its people under apartheid. The president sends his condolences to the Nzima family and wishes them strength during this difficult time.”

WATCH: Sam Nzima remembers June 16

The African National Congress has described Nzima as a courageous and talented journalist

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “It is this photo that forced the world to come to terms with the brutality of and evils of apartheid system. It came at a price as Nzima was subjected to countless acts of intimidation and harassment by the cowardly security police who kept him under constant surveillance.”

Political analysist Somadoda Fikeni says Nzima was a good friend who was humble and quiet.

“Such a gentle soul, you would never associate him with the great works of photography because he was humility personified in his greatness.”

