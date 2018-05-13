Neilson: Service delivery to be negatively affected without Mayco

Acting City of Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilson says he has received legal advice that he is free to appoint an interim Mayco.

CAPE TOWN - Acting City of Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilson says service delivery will be negatively affected if a mayoral committee (Mayco) is not appointed early in the coming week.

Neilson adds he has received legal advice that he is free to appoint an interim Mayco.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this week announced their decision to rescind Patricia De Lille’s party membership, that resulted in her automatically losing her position as Mayor.

De Lille on Friday lodged an urgent Western Cape High Court application for her DA membership to be reinstated and for her to return to the mayoral office.

Judge Patrick Gamble has reserved judgement in the matter.

Neilson says he will not be able to wait later than 3 pm on Monday to appoint a new Mayco, as governance of the city will be compromised without the committee.

The committee appointed by De Lille was dissolved once she lost her DA membership.

Neilson says if the High Court has not ruled on De Lille's application by Monday, he will proceed with the appointment of a new Mayco.

He adds that he waited with the appointment of members out of respect for the courts.

The acting mayor argues that a key priority is for the interim members will be to give political guidance to the budgeting process, currently underway, for the next financial year.

A mayoral committee meeting will be convened for Tuesday.

