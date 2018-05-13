NCOP to table NW intervention letter in Parliament this week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise on his decision to intervene in the governance of the North West.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a notification to the office of chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise, stating that the national government will be intervening in the governance of the North West province.

Reports state this as an unprecedented move by the national executive, as this is the first time that national government has moved to take over the administration of an entire province.

The drastic intervention follows weeks of disruption and protests which rocked the North West, where residents were calling for the end of Premier Supra Mahumapelo's tenure.

As pressure mounted, Mahumapelo was asked to take a leave of absence by the African National Congress which saw finance MEC Wendy Nelson appointed as an interim premier while an inter-ministerial task team probes governance issues.

Parliament says chairperson Modise will table the president's letter for the attention of Members of Parliament during this week.

Parliamentary spokesperson Mothapo Molotho says: “The matter will also be referred to a committee or committees of the house so that they can beginning a Parliamentary process of independently conducting an assessment of the situation in the North West, the circumstances of the intervention and if indeed the circumstances on the ground warrant certain intervention.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)