Man caught with R2 million in foreign currency to appear in court
The suspect was arrested at Cape Town International Airport at the start of the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A man is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday for the possession of foreign currency to the value of R2 million.
The suspect was arrested at Cape Town International Airport at the start of the weekend.
He was found in possession of $156,000 after officials acted on a tip-off from customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says the man was en route to Dubai.
“He failed to declare the currency at the airport. The suspects in currently in police custody and id due to make a court appearance on Monday.”
