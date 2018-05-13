Mahumapelo's behaviour labelled ‘anarchical’

ANC member Philly Mapulane says Supra Mahumapelo is intentionally creating anarchy and as a result damaging the reputation of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's behaviour has been described as anarchical following his announcement to take leave of absence from his controversial leadership position.

In a scathing open letter addressed to Mahumapelo, African National Congress (ANC) member Philly Mapulane accuses the premier of launching a crusade to destabilise the party and defeat his opponents by staging an anti-corruption protest on Thursday.

Mapulane further claims that Mahumapelo partnered with a group that says it will protect the premier at all cost by intimidating and assaulting those who don't agree with him.

He says Mahumapelo is intentionally creating anarchy and as a result damaging the reputation of the ANC.

“I am making an appeal to him and his conscience to listen to the calls that have been made in the province for him to do the honourable thing. He knows what it is that is honourable that he needs to do.”

Mahumapelo's finances have also come under scrutiny with questions on how he acquired millions of rands in just four years.

In the same open letter, Mapulane says Mahumapelo has come a long way since the days they were friends and colleagues between 2009 and 2011, when the premier allegedly would often ask Mapulane for financial assistance.

Mapulane says Mahumapelo has been displaying hypocritical behavior on the issue of lifestyle audits.

“He’s also made some pronouncements about the lifestyle audits, trying to instill weight that there are people who must be taken for lifestyle audit and when he has not been exemplary and has a lot answer.”

Mahumapelo is facing calls from various parts of his province to step down amid corruption allegations levelled against him.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)