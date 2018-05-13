Legendary photographer Sam Nzima dies
Nzima is known for capturing the iconic picture of Hector Peterson on 16 June 1976 during the youth uprising in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran photojournalist Sam Nzima has died at the age of 83.
Nzima is known for capturing the iconic picture of Hector Peterson on 16 June 1976 during the youth uprising in Soweto.
Towards his final years, Nzima had been running a school of photography in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.
Sixteen June 1976’s history is captured with a dying Peterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhabu in his hands running alongside Peterson’s sister Antoinette Sithole.
That picture hardened international opinion against South Africa’s apartheid regime, which later led to sanctions being imposed.
Nzima took official credit for the picture in 1998 after a lengthy copyright battle.
The veteran photographer collapsed on Thursday and had been hospitalised since.
RIP #SamNzima https://t.co/ZXleK0HwzN— Fhatuwani Tshivhombe (@tshivhombelaf) May 13, 2018
May Your Soul Rest In Power Kokwana #SamNzima. This is a huge loss to the community of Bushbuckridge and the entire Nation . 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/9TFZzjiEqN— •MABHARHULE• (@AmistoKhoza) May 13, 2018
Sibonga kakhulu babu #SamNzima ngomsebenzi wakho owenze usaphila..— Xolani Mbhele (@BigDawgiedawg) May 13, 2018
Bheka nje isithombe sika Hector Peterson esenza umlando umhlaba wonke, nami sengikhona ukukhombisa izingane zami ukuthi kwakwenzakalani ngesikhathi sobandlululo..
Ulale ngoxolo
UYIBEKILE INDUKU EBANDLA !! pic.twitter.com/E9Pq2whWJg
RIP Sam Nzima who took the legendary photo of Hector Pieterson.— Gift Phiri (@MGTHEFIRST_SA) May 12, 2018
16 June 1976...
Contributed a lot to history with this iconic photograph.#June16#SamNzima pic.twitter.com/YxZQFL2ovN
Rest in eternal power Ntate #SamNzima you have captured history through your camera. Condolences to the family and friends..RIP Soldier pic.twitter.com/INQojMvO4m— Bongani Nkabinde (@bongsmdakes) May 13, 2018
Your work will always reminds us of Aparithied regem through lenses Rest in Peace #SamNzima pic.twitter.com/v0HzF1omXp— Siyabonga (@Siyabonga707) May 13, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
