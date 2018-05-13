Hawks urged to prioritise KZN mosque attack

The ANC says extremism is against the Constitution and the attack was an attempt to undermine the fundamental rights worshippers.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Hawks to prioritise the investigation of the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, saying extremism won't be tolerated in the country.

Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding attackers while trying to help Muhammed Ali who had been stabbed in the stomach during Thursday’s attack.

The ANC says extremism is against the Constitution and the attack was an attempt to undermine the fundamental rights worshippers.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The ANC is indeed concerned with the mosque attack especially because we have always stood for the promotion and presentation of all different religious beliefs and that our people should be allowed to worship in ways and manners that they see fit.”

WATCH: 'They wanted to kill us', says survivor