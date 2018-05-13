EMPD officers arrested for accepting bribe in Katlehong

Its alleged the two male officers stopped a truck driver earlier this week and requested a bribe after claiming he did not have the correct documentation.

JOHANNESBURG – Two metro police officers have been arrested in Katlehong after they were caught accepting a bribe through a sting operation conducted by the Hawks.

The driver subsequently alerted the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) internal affairs unit.

It’s understood the Hawks were informed of the incident and staged an entrapment where marked notes amounting to the requested bribe were given to the driver, who handed them over to the two officers.

Immediately thereafter, the two metro police officers were handcuffed and detained at Katlehong north police station.

EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago says: “Immediately after they had been given the R1,000 bribe they had requested the Hawks pounced and they were arrested. They were detained at the Katlehong north police station and they are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court [on Monday] morning.”

