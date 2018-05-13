Chelsea miss out on Champions League

-
Multiple blasts and gun battle in eastern Afghan cityWorld
-
PAC: Nzima leaves lasting symbol, national heritage for allLocal
-
Paris knife attacker was French citizen born in ChechnyaWorld
-
6 people, including 4 children, die in NW crashLocal
-
EMPD officers arrested for accepting bribe in KatlehongLocal
-
Cele disturbed by brutality of KZN mosque attackLocal
-
-
-
-
13 boys from bogus Soweto academy reunited with familyLocal
-
Bafana player arrested for drunk driving in PretoriaLocal
-
NCOP to table NW intervention letter in Parliament this weekLocal
-
Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at HuddersfieldSport
-
-
Australia stagger through Super weekend of woeSport
-
'Olympic Games' minister Jowell dies at 70Sport
-
Manchester United assistant manager Faria to leave at end of seasonSport
-
Hamilton ends Vettel's pole run in SpainSport
-
Naomi Campbell says Skepta cover 'sent a powerful message'Lifestyle
-
Queen gives seal of approval to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weddingLifestyle
-
Women claim their position at Cannes Film FestivalLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West: Surrogacy was the best decision I've madeLifestyle
-
Beyoncé's mom Tina put daughters in counselling as kidsLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian shares picture of daughter TrueLifestyle
-
Time travellers invited to Stephen Hawking send-offWorld
-
Gabrielle Union opens up about PTSDLifestyle
-
Spice Girls will attend royal weddingLifestyle
-
Neilson: Service delivery to be negatively affected without MaycoPolitics
-
Mahumapelo's behaviour labelled ‘anarchical’Politics
-
Acting CT Mayor Neilson to appoint interim mayoral committeePolitics
-
Report: Ramaphosa takes over troubled NWPolitics
-
DA: De Lille matter will not affect service deliveryLocal
-
IFP, ANC condemn murders of KZN politiciansLocal
-
[OPINION] A little more for Mother’s DayOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why it’s wrong to blame SA’s woes on Mandela’s compromisesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apartOpinion
-
[OPINION] The US is out of the Iran deal. What now?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s historic silicosis class action: why the settlement mattersOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Out of power, Jacob Zuma still remains Mr StalingradOpinion
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 3-week high vs dollarBusiness
-
Sibanye: One of deadly mine accident survivors discharged from hospitalBusiness
-
‘Angola plans to privatise over 70 state companies’Africa
-
[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'Business
-
Rand steady in early trade after rallyBusiness
-
US safety agency reviewing fatal Tesla crash in FloridaWorld
Chelsea miss out on Champions League
Newcastle deservedly ended a run of four successive defeats under former Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez to earn a top-10 finish.
LONDON – Chelsea were denied a place in next season’s Champions League when they were well beaten 3-0 at Newcastle as Liverpool easily beat Brighton.
Our final Premier League game of the season ends in defeat. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/d6MW5dZkjY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2018
It left last year’s champions with only Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United to redeem a season in which they have finished a poor fifth.
Manager Antonio Conte made eight changes with the final in mind and saw an unimpressive performance.
Newcastle deservedly ended a run of four successive defeats under former Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez to earn a top-10 finish.
📈 Newcastle United finish in the top ten of the @premierleague. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wzpAVIE17W— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2018
Dwight Gayle scored the opening goal in the first half and Spanish striker Ayoze Perez added the second and third after the break.
