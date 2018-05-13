Chelsea miss out on Champions League

Newcastle deservedly ended a run of four successive defeats under former Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez to earn a top-10 finish.

LONDON – Chelsea were denied a place in next season’s Champions League when they were well beaten 3-0 at Newcastle as Liverpool easily beat Brighton.

Our final Premier League game of the season ends in defeat. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/d6MW5dZkjY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2018

It left last year’s champions with only Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United to redeem a season in which they have finished a poor fifth.

Manager Antonio Conte made eight changes with the final in mind and saw an unimpressive performance.

Newcastle deservedly ended a run of four successive defeats under former Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez to earn a top-10 finish.

📈 Newcastle United finish in the top ten of the @premierleague. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wzpAVIE17W — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2018

Dwight Gayle scored the opening goal in the first half and Spanish striker Ayoze Perez added the second and third after the break.