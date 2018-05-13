Cele disturbed by brutality of KZN mosque attack

The police minister is visiting the mosque where three unknown men entered the place of worship, killing Abbas Essop and stabbing Muhammad Ali in the stomach.

DURBAN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has visited the Imam Husain mosque in Verulam and the family of Abbas Essop who was killed in an attack last week.

On Thursday three unknown men entered the place of worship, also stabbing Muhammad Ali in the stomach.

Ali remains in hospital for medical treatment.

When trying to intervene, Essop had his throat slit while trying to fight off the attackers.

Imam Ali Nchinyane who had heard the loud screams also suffered stab wounds in the chest and neck but has since been discharged.

Police Minister was met by the mosque leaders and some Verulam residents.

He was taken to the library which was partially torched before he was shown the kitchen which still has remnants of Essop’s blood on the floor where he had his throat slit.

#MosqueAttack [WATCH] Cele has now been told how the three suspects had actually visited the mosque a week before their attack. ZN pic.twitter.com/6ybqcHfAYj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

#MosqueAttack [WATCH] Police Minister Bheki Cele is now in the kitchen where Abbas Essop’s throat was slit. There is still blood on the kitchen floor. The leaders here plead with Cele to make sure that this never happens again. ZN pic.twitter.com/6z5UnwfWKd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

Cele says he is disturbed by the brutality of the crime.

“If people die through the grace of God because their time has come, its fine. But this kind of thing is really devastating.”

The police minister also visited Essop’s wife and mother who, despite this period of mourning, spoke bravely about their loved one on his consistent service to the community.

#MosqueAttack [WATCH] Abbas Essop’s wife , Sakina Essop who is holding their 5 year old daughter in her lap, says her husband died the way he lived , by being of service to others always. ZN pic.twitter.com/ywS5hcS5ov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)