Cele: Crimes against women must be prioritised
Police Minister Bheki Cele called on women who feel abused to report their ordeals at the nearest police station.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the justice system to prioritise crimes against women.
Speaking in Soweto at the first ever memorial lecture aimed at tackling the scourge of femicide in the country on Saturday, Cele called on women who feel abused to report their ordeals at the nearest police station.
He has also urged police officers to assist victims and not turn them away when they report cases of abuse.
The lecturer also highlighted on the murder of Karabo Mokoena whose burnt body was found in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst.
Her father Thabang Mokoena featured in the lecture.
He said: “As we interacted with this beautiful bundle of joy, little did we know that one day she will be no more.”
WATCH: Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for killing Karabo Mokoena
