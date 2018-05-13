Boris Johnson: Two British hostages in Congo released

Cele disturbed by brutality of KZN mosque attack
LONDON – Two Britons held hostage in Democratic Republic of Congo have been released, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
They were kidnapped on Friday while visiting the Virunga National Park.
“I pay tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their tireless help during this terrible case,” Johnson said in a statement.
A park ranger was killed during the kidnapping, which took place near the village of Kibati just north of Goma.
